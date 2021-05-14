Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $62.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

