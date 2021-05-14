Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

