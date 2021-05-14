Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.05 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

