Savant Capital LLC Sells 639 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $264.00 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

