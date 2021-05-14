Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

