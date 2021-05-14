Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$20.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.00. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS stock opened at C$18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.12. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$957,710. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$445,747.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,370 over the last ninety days.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.