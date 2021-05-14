Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

SHA stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €7.45 ($8.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,495,290 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.76 and a 200 day moving average of €6.83. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

