Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLAF. Oddo Bhf lowered Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $$278.50 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.44. Schindler has a 52-week low of $212.55 and a 52-week high of $315.65.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

