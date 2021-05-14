Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

SCHN opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

