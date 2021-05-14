Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,574,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $978.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

