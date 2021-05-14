Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 226.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000.

SCHK opened at $40.56 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

