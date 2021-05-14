Scotiabank Boosts Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to $106.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.