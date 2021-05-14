Scotiabank Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$38.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$16.60 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.20.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

