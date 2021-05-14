SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.05 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

