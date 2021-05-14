Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

SGEN opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

