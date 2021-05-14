Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.14 and last traded at $146.92. 15,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,107,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average is $164.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $231,102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

