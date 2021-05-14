Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) is Rivulet Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Rivulet Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517,300 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air accounts for 15.6% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $288,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 83.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 578,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,719. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

