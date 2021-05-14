Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sealed Air by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

