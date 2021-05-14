Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

