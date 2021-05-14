Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to Neutral

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

FOE opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

