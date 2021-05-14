SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.31 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,945. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

