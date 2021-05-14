Security National Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.25. The stock had a trading volume of 187,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437,368. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.18. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

