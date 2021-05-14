Security National Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 206,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 99,979 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.14. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $918,770 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

