Security National Trust Co. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

