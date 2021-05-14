Security National Trust Co. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Security National Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,345. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

