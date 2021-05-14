Security National Trust Co. Sells 860 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. 32,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.