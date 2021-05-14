Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

WTTR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 322,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,071. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

