Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 824,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

