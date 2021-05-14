SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $24.80. SelectQuote shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 43,832 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $333,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,397,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,932,162.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,785 shares of company stock valued at $25,205,792. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.44.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

