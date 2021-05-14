Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,017 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 115,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

