Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 105,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,578. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.