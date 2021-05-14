Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

UBER traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $46.86. 703,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,366,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

