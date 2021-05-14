Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,930. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.71.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.