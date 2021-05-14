Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

