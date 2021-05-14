SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.