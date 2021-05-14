Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.