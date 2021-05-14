SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,222. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

