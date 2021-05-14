Shah Capital Management Buys 45,199 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International comprises 15.1% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.09% of China Yuchai International worth $54,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

NYSE CYD opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $643.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

