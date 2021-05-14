Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s share price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.