Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis Sells 16,143 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $274,915.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $104,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $271.10 million and a P/E ratio of 229.32.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.