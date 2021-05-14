SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

SHSP stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,849. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $195.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.