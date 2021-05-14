Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.59 and traded as high as C$5.99. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 399,223 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Cormark upped their price target on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.29.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.