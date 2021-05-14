Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 2,312 ($30.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 50.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,207.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,934.63. Future has a one year low of GBX 901.01 ($11.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,464.80 ($32.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

