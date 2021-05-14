Showcase (SHO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $836,532.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $836,532.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,039,805 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase.

