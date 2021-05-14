Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.98 ($58.80).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €46.62 ($54.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.