Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.91.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 223,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.72. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.68.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

