Sientra’s (SIEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s current price.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $361.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

