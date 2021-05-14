Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $500.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.