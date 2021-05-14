SIG plc (LON:SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get SIG alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

Shares of LON:SHI traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 53.50 ($0.70). 3,076,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.20 ($0.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.89. The company has a market capitalization of £632.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.