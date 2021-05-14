Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 187.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $306,000. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

